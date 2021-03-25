Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/25 07:12
Chargers agree to terms with linebacker Kyler Fackrell

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell.

Fackrell will be going into his sixth season, He had four sacks in nine starts for the New York Giants last season along with a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown against Dallas in a Oct. 11 loss.

Fackrell entered the league as a third-round selection by Green Bay in 2016 and played four seasons for the Packers. His best season was in 2018 when he had a career-high 10 1/2 sacks. He could also be looked to provide help on special teams after seeing extensive action on return and coverage units his first three seasons in the league.

