Antetokounmpo, Tatum available for Bucks-Celtics game

By Associated Press
2021/03/25 07:13
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday...
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Bos...

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston’s Jayson Tatum are available for Wednesday night’s Bucks-Celtics matchup after the All-Stars sat out one game.

Both are in the starting lineup.

Antetokounmpo didn't play Monday in the Bucks’ 140-113 victory over Indiana because of a sprained left knee that left him questionable on Wednesday’s injury report. Tatum had missed the Celtics’ 132-126 overtime loss at Memphis on Monday due to an illness.

The Bucks will be playing without reserve guard Bryn Forbes due to a sprained right toe. Reserve forward P.J. Tucker, who left Monday’s game with a sprained left ankle, is listed as active.

This marks the first matchup between the teams since the Celtics beat the Bucks 122-121 on Dec. 23 in the season opener for both teams. Tatum banked in a go-ahead 3-pointer in that game, while Antetokounmpo missed a potential tying free throw with four-tenths of a second left.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-25 09:21 GMT+08:00

