Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Clowney a Brownie? Free agent edge rusher visits Cleveland

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/25 05:38
Clowney a Brownie? Free agent edge rusher visits Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are taking another rush at Jadeveon Clowney.

The free agent defensive end visited Cleveland on Wednesday, reviving a courtship that began last year before the No. 1 overall pick in 2014 signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans just before the start of the season.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clowney and the Browns couldn't meet in person last year.

The Browns have been trying to sign a proven edge rusher to pair with All-Pro end Myles Garrett, and Clowney could be the answer — for the right price. Cleveland made him a substantial offer last year.

Clowney didn't have a sack in eight games with the Titans in 2020. The 28-year-old has 32 sacks, and had his best season in 2017 with Houston, getting 9 1/2 sacks.

Cleveland made several upgrades to its defense in free agency last week. Former Falcons end Takk McKinley, a 2017 first-round pick who has had some problems in recent years, signed a one-year deal with the Browns.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-25 07:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed