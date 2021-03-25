Clowney a Brownie? Free agent edge rusher visits Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are taking another rush at Jadeveon Clowney.

The free agent defensive end visited Cleveland on Wednesday, reviving a courtship that began last year before the No. 1 overall pick in 2014 signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans just before the start of the season.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clowney and the Browns couldn't meet in person last year.

The Browns have been trying to sign a proven edge rusher to pair with All-Pro end Myles Garrett, and Clowney could be the answer — for the right price. Cleveland made him a substantial offer last year.

Clowney didn't have a sack in eight games with the Titans in 2020. The 28-year-old has 32 sacks, and had his best season in 2017 with Houston, getting 9 1/2 sacks.

Cleveland made several upgrades to its defense in free agency last week. Former Falcons end Takk McKinley, a 2017 first-round pick who has had some problems in recent years, signed a one-year deal with the Browns.

