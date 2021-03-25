Alexa
Ex-Texas trooper accused of sexually assaulting 2 women

By Associated Press
2021/03/25 03:54
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Texas trooper faces federal charges after being accused of sexually assaulting two women in the Houston area while he was on duty, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Authorities allege that Lee Ray Boykin Jr. forced the women to perform oral sex on him after pulling them over during separate traffic stops in August, according to court documents.

Boykin, 32, was on duty with the Texas Department of Public Safety during the alleged assaults and one of the women told investigators that he threatened her with his gun.

He faces three federal charges: deprivation of rights under color of law; destruction of records; and using a firearm in a violent crime.

Boykin has also been indicted in state district court in Houston on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

Authorities say they are looking for other possible victims.

An attorney for Boykin did not immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.

If convicted of the federal charges, Boykin faces up to life in prison.

Troopers and police officers in other states in recent years have also been charged with or convicted of sexually assaulting women during traffic stops or while on duty.

Updated : 2021-03-25 06:19 GMT+08:00

