Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/25 03:54
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $3.42 to $61.18 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery rose $3.62 to $64.41 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 9 cents to $1.99 a gallon. April heating oil rose 8 cents to $1.83 a gallon. April natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.52 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $8.10 to $1,733.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery was unchanged at $25.23 an ounce and May copper fell 2 cents to $4.06 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.71 Japanese yen from 108.75 yen. The euro fell to $1.1820 from $1.1853.

Updated : 2021-03-25 06:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed