Miami Open Results

Wednesday At Tennis Center at Crandon Park Miami Purse: $3,343,785 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 128

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 6-1, 6-3.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 6-3, 6-1.

Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Hugo Gaston, France, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-1, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Round of 128

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 7-5, 6-1.

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Ana Konjuh, Croatia, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.