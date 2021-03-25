Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Turkey rejects Macron's claim of possible vote interference

By Associated Press
2021/03/25 02:41
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to deliver a speech at the end of a meeting with Mohammad Younes Menfi, president of Libya's Presidential Cou...

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to deliver a speech at the end of a meeting with Mohammad Younes Menfi, president of Libya's Presidential Cou...

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey on Wednesday rejected French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestions that Ankara could seek to interfere in France’s next election by manipulating public opinion.

In an interview with France 5 television, Macron accused Turkey and Turkish state media of engaging in a “policy of lies” and of portraying France as having a “problem with Islam.”

“Obviously, by manipulating public opinion ... there would be attempts to interfere with the next election,” Macron said. France is scheduled to hold a presidential election next year.

The statement came despite efforts by Turkey and France to ease tense relations that hit a low point after Erdogan accused France of Islamophobia and said Macron needed to undergo mental checks. The two countries have also sparred over other issues, including a dispute over energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean and Turkey’s military intervention in Libya.

The two leaders held a video conference earlier this month, however, in a bid to end the friction.

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy released a statement calling Macron’s claims “dangerous” and said Turkey’s only interest in French domestic politics concerned the well-being of Turks who lived in France.

“We find the claim made by Mr. Macron in such decisive terms ... to be alienating toward foreign communities in the country and thus dangerous in this aspect,” Aksoy said.

“Turkey has no agenda regarding France’s interior politics apart from the welfare, peace and harmony of the 800,000-strong Turkish community living in that country,” he said.

Aksoy also expressed disappointment that Macron made the comments at a time when France and Turkey were taking steps to ensure that "tensions make way for calm and friendship.”

“We would like to remind France that Turkey will reciprocate any positive or negative stance or statements in the same way,” he said.

Updated : 2021-03-25 06:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed