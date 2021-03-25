Alexa
Tigers' Hinch says Teheran, Skubal have made the team

By Associated Press
2021/03/25 02:18
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The Detroit Tigers selected the contract of right-hander Julio Teheran to the major league roster on Wednesday, solidifying his spot on the team after the former All-Star signed a minor league deal last month.

Manager AJ Hinch also said left-hander Tarik Skubal has made the team. Hinch said left-hander Ian Krol and right-hander Erasmo Ramirez have been told they have not made the opening day roster — although they'll remain with the team for the rest of camp.

The 30-year-old Teheran earned a $3 million, one-year deal that took effect when he was added to the 40-man roster. He can also earn $1 million in performance bonuses: $250,000 each for 10, 15, 20 and 25 starts.

Teheran was 0-4 with a 10.05 ERA last season with the Los Angeles Angels. He was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016 for the Atlanta Braves.

Teheran's ERA was under 4.00 in both 2018 and 2019 with the Braves. He made at least 30 starts for seven straight years the shortened 2020 season.

