Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bills agree to terms with DE Efe Obada on 1-year deal

By Associated Press
2021/03/24 23:52
Bills agree to terms with DE Efe Obada on 1-year deal

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills agreed to terms Wednesday with Nigerian-born defensive end Efe Obada on a one-year contract.

The 28-year-old joins the Bills after spending his first three NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He is listed at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds and is coming off a year in which he had a career-best 5 1/2 sacks in 16 games, including one start.

Overall, Obada has 7 1/2 sacks in 42 games with the Panthers.

Obada overcame a challenging upbringing and no formal football background to become the first NFL player to make a 53-man roster out of the league’s International Player Pathway Program.

Born in Nigeria, Obada moved to the Netherlands before relocating to England, where he was brought up in foster care. He worked as a part-time security guard and took up football playing for the London Warriors of the British American Football Association as a defensive end and tight end.

He had brief stints with Dallas, Kansas City and Atlanta before entering the the pathway program and being assigned to the Panthers in 2017.

In Buffalo, he’ll have the opportunity to compete for a backup spot after the Bills didn’t re-sign Trent Murphy.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-25 01:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed