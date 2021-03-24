The Latest: Big Ten schools will set own attendance policies

Alexa
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/24 23:24
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Big Ten has announced its schools will be allowed to set attendance policies the rest of the spring based on local health guidelines instead of by conference mandate.

The decision is effective immediately and applies to spring football events and spring sports contests. The Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors made the decision in consultation with medical experts and the conference office.

The conference allowed a limited number of fans to attend the Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

___

Updated : 2021-03-25 01:41 GMT+08:00

