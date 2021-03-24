Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

German woman accused of fighting for IS in Syria arrested

By Associated Press
2021/03/24 23:41
German woman accused of fighting for IS in Syria arrested

BERLIN (AP) — A German woman accused of taking her son to Islamic State-controlled territory in Syria and fighting for the extremist group there was arrested Wednesday after landing in Berlin.

The woman, identified only as Stefanie A. in line with German privacy rules, traveled to Syria in 2016 to join her husband, federal prosecutors said in a statement. He had left Germany the previous year and was fighting for IS, they added.

Prosecutors said that the suspect joined IS after her arrival and, together with her husband, decided to have her son — aged under 15 at the time — get firearms training at a training camp run by the group. Her son was used in military operations and she also at some point became an IS fighter, they said.

The son was killed in an air raid in March 2018, according to the statement. Stefanie A. and her husband were later arrested.

She is suspected of membership in a foreign terrorist organization, violating her duty of care and a war crime, prosecutors said.

Updated : 2021-03-25 01:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed