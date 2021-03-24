Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bus in Kenya's hostile north hits roadside bomb, 4 killed

By TOM ODULA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/24 22:34
Bus in Kenya's hostile north hits roadside bomb, 4 killed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan official says four passengers were killed and dozens wounded when a bus hit an improvised bomb on a main road in the northern county of Mandera, near the border with Somalia.

The bus was heading to Mandera town when it ran over an improvised explosive device, Mandera governor Ali Roba confirmed Wednesday.

The force of the explosion ripped the roof off the bus, according to pictures taken at the scene posted on social media.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but suspicion has fallen on al-Shabab, Somalia's jihadist rebels who are allied with al-Qaida and who carry out many such attacks in Kenya.

Al-Shabab has vowed retribution on Kenya for its troop presence in Somalia since 2011. Kenyan soldiers are part of the nearly 20,000 African Union forces in Somalia to bolster the country's weak government against the al-Shabab insurgency.

Al-Shabab has carried out numerous attacks on Kenyan soil since 2011 but recently the rebel group’s activities have been centered around five Kenyan counties that border Somalia — Wajir, Mandera, Garissa, Tana River and Lamu.

Mandera governor Ali Roba has said his county was under growing threat from the extremist group which he said controls 50% of the roads and 60% of the county’s territory, forcing the closure of many schools affecting thousands of students.

Updated : 2021-03-25 00:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal
Stranded Taiwan container ship blocks Suez Canal