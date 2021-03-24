Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/24 22:09
All Times EDT

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 14 11 2 1 0 23 50 26
Hartford 10 3 6 1 0 7 27 37
Bridgeport 10 3 7 0 0 6 21 35
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 17 12 4 1 0 25 56 42
Manitoba 16 7 7 2 0 16 46 46
Stockton 14 7 6 1 0 15 45 45
Toronto 15 7 7 0 1 15 47 49
Belleville 12 4 8 0 0 8 26 38
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 13 10 2 0 1 21 57 31
Texas 14 8 4 2 0 18 53 47
Grand Rapids 12 7 3 2 0 16 38 30
Rockford 16 6 9 1 0 13 45 59
Iowa 14 4 8 2 0 10 36 60
Cleveland 9 4 4 1 0 9 29 30
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Lehigh Valley 12 8 2 2 0 18 40 35
Hershey 14 8 4 2 0 18 44 38
WB/Scranton 13 5 4 3 1 14 40 44
Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29
Rochester 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 32
Syracuse 11 5 5 1 0 11 35 32
Binghamton 12 3 5 3 1 10 33 47
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 15 13 2 0 0 26 53 27
Bakersfield 17 10 6 0 1 21 61 45
San Diego 20 10 10 0 0 20 55 64
San Jose 16 6 6 4 0 16 44 53
Colorado 14 6 6 2 0 14 38 44
Tucson 16 7 9 0 0 14 45 55
Ontario 19 6 11 2 0 14 61 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Laval 4, Stockton 2

Chicago at Grand Rapids, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

