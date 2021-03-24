Alexa
LB Elandon Roberts signs up for 2nd season with Dolphins

By Associated Press
2021/03/24 21:20
MIAMI (AP) — Linebacker Elandon Roberts re-signed with the Miami Dolphins after testing the free agent market.

The Dolphins announced the move Wednesday. Roberts, 26, started 11 games in his first season with Miami last year before he was sidelined by a serious knee injury. He totaled 61 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

He spent his first four NFL seasons with New England, where he played on two Super Bowl championship teams.

