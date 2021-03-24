Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Spain: Police question head of Islamic body in terror probe

By ARITZ PARRA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/24 21:03
Spain: Police question head of Islamic body in terror probe

MADRID (AP) — Spain's National Police says it has briefly detained and questioned the highest-ranking representative of the Muslim community in Spain as part of a terrorism investigation.

Aiman Adlbi heads the Islamic Commission of Spain, or CIE, the organization that oversees everything from Muslim education to religious services in the country's more than 1,600 mosques and Muslim cultural communities.

A police spokeswoman, who wasn’t authorized to be named in media reports, said Wednesday that Adlbi was arrested late Tuesday and released after being questioned. She said that the arrest was motivated by “possible terrorism crimes.”

The arrest is connected to a 2019 judicial investigation that resulted in the arrests of at least 10 people - nine Spaniards and a Syrian national - who were accused of funding alleged extremist operations in Syria and other conflict zones.

The Islamic Commission of Spain didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Updated : 2021-03-24 22:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese