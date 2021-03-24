Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Spain’s Princess Leonor presides 1st event without parents

By Associated Press
2021/03/24 20:23
Spain's Princess Leono arrives with Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo, left, for an event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Cervante...
Spain's Princess Leonor, center, sits with Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo, left, and the Director of the Cervantes Institute, Luis Garcia ...

Spain's Princess Leono arrives with Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo, left, for an event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Cervante...

Spain's Princess Leonor, center, sits with Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo, left, and the Director of the Cervantes Institute, Luis Garcia ...

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Princess Leonor de Borbón presided over her first public event without the presence of her father, King Felipe VI, on Wednesday at the 30th anniversary celebration of a language and cultural center.

The 15-year-old Leonor was accompanied by deputy prime minister Carmen Calvo on her arrival at the Cervantes Institute's headquarters in Madrid. The institute director, Luis García Montero, also accompanied the princess.

Leonor, who is heir to the Spanish throne, deposited a copy of Spain’s Constitution and Miguel de Cervantes’ classic “Don Quixote” in the institute’s literary vault, where it stores Spanish-language literary treasures.

The Cervantes Institute promotes the learning of the Spanish language and literature around the world.

Spain’s royal house is going through its most difficult moment since the restoration of democracy in the late 1970s due to the alleged financial improprieties of Felipe’s father, former King Juan Carlos I.

As part of her grooming to one day succeed the 53-year-old Felipe, the royal house announced in February that Leonor would complete her last two years of high school at a boarding school in Wales.

Updated : 2021-03-24 22:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese
Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese