Projected GDP growth likely to reach 4.64% for Taiwan this year: VP

Reshored businesses have invested NT$1.2 trillion in Taiwan so far in 2021, creating 100,000 job opportunities: Lai

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/24 20:55
Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (first from right, front row) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said on Wednesday (March 24) that the GDP growth rate for Taiwan this year is projected to reach 4.64 percent, creating an opportunity for the country to surpass China for the first time in several decades, CNA reported.

Speaking at the annual conference of the World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce at the Grand Hotel in Taipei, Lai said compared with other countries with a population over 20 million, this year's GDP growth will place Taiwan at the No. 1 spot. Reshored businesses have invested NT$1.2 trillion (US$41.38 billion) in Taiwan so far in 2021, which is estimated will create 100,000 job opportunities for the country, he continued.

As a result of the combined efforts of the population, Taiwan’s GDP growth rate hit 3.11 percent last year, and the projected rate is likely to reach 4.64 percent this year, he said.

The vice president added that the country’s semiconductor industry, as led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, has also demonstrated its importance to the international community during the pandemic.
GDP growth rate
William Lai
World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce
Grand Hotel
Taiwan
economy
Lai Ching-te

