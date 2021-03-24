Alexa
Taiwan recalls 718 buses following fatal crash

Inspectors suspect structural problems involved in crash that killed 6 and injured 39

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/24 20:41
Inspectors taking a look at the bus involved in the deadly March 16 crash  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government has ordered a recall of 718 buses of the type involved in the March 16 crash that killed six and injured 39 following allegations of structural problems, reports said Wednesday (March 24).

Earlier in the day, the driver of the bus, surnamed Yu (游), was released on bail set at NT$1 million (US$35,000), CNA reported.

While the exact cause of the accident has not been confirmed yet, investigators reportedly found problems of a structural nature. Questions arose about why a row of chairs came loose despite the relatively low speed at which the bus seemed to have been moving as it hit a retaining wall along a road in Yilan County.

Following consultations with experts, the Ministry of Transportation decided Wednesday to ban the buses, which are manufactured by a Tainan-based company known as Shyh Yih (名盛實業有限公司), from service for the time being. The emergency measure was taken with the safety of owners, drivers, passengers, and road users in mind, the ministry said.

Inspections of the recalled vehicles would be completed by the April 2-5 Tomb Sweeping Holiday, with buses failing the tests not allowed to resume service.
