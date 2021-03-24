Cushman & Wakefield Ranked No.1 Commercial Real Estate Investment Brokerage in Mainland China for Third Consecutive Year

As Reported by RCA Top Global Investment Brokers 2020

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 March 2021 - Real Capital Analytics (RCA), a firm specializing in the analysis of global commercial real estate capital markets, ranked Cushman & Wakefield in first place for commercial real estate investment brokerage transactions in mainland China for the third consecutive year, in their Top Global Investment Brokers 2020. The RCA analysis confirms that Cushman & Wakefield represented 31% of commercial sell-side transactions, priced at US$2.39 billion, by total investment volume in mainland China in 2020, securing the top spot among all brokerage firms.

In mainland China, the Cushman & Wakefield team dominated the retail sector with 88% market share to take the No.1 spot. While in Hong Kong SAR the firm ranked No.1 in office transactions, accounting for 24% of the market. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield represented 33% of seller transactions by total investment volume in Taiwan in 2020, also securing first place among brokerage firms.

KK Chiu, International Director, Chief Executive, Greater China at Cushman & Wakefield, said: "Congratulations to our Capital Markets team for their outstanding job, which makes us stay on the top in the region for the third consecutive year. We look forward to sustaining the momentum and recovery of market confidence while we set new benchmarks in service excellence and innovative solutions for our clients and the industry at large."

Francis Li, International Director, Vice President, Greater China, Head of Capital Markets, Greater China at Cushman & Wakefield, said: "I would like to thank the team for their tremendous efforts in the past year, and to offer congratulations on the team's outstanding results. The year 2020 has been one full of challenges. The market has been difficult, with investors cautious. However, amid the risks there are also opportunities. I believe that Cushman & Wakefield will move forward even more boldly and can achieve even more stellar results with the concerted effort of each team member in the future."

Alvin Yip, President of Capital Markets, Greater China, Head of Capital Markets, China at Cushman & Wakefield, stated, "In the first quarter of 2020 China's retail business was hit hard by the pandemic. However, since the second quarter, economic activity has rebounded strongly, demonstrating a V-shaped recovery, with customer footfall and sales returning to or even surpassing pre-pandemic levels. The commercial market is flourishing, and high-end shopping malls have reached a new high record in sales. We still consider that 'business at the doorstep' is a fundamental in consumers' lives, and, although online shopping is convenient, the offline experience is irreplaceable. Among the world's major economies, China was the only country that achieved positive growth in 2020. We expect to see further large-scale commercial investment transactions in 2021, and we are confident that the story of China's growth will continue to attract long-term investors at home and abroad to increase their investment in China and in the nation's commercial real estate."

Keith Hemshall, Executive Director & Head of Office Services, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield, commented, "We are proud to be ranked amongst the leading office leasing service providers in Hong Kong. Such an accolade is a testament to our service excellence in offering customized and value-adding solutions for office occupiers in Hong Kong. Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen our reputation as a trusted partner with new, innovative approaches that support ever changing business needs".



Real Capital Analytics, Inc. (RCA), an independent research and analysis firm focusing on commercial real estate in the capital markets, provides the industry's most in-depth, comprehensive and timely information on trading activities and capital flow. RCA's Top Global Investment Brokers records the commercial real estate sales valued at USD 10 million or more worldwide and ranks the top 25 brokers based on their volume of brokered transactions.

