Central Taiwan introduces water rationing amid rising drought concerns

Drought has drastically lowered the level of scenic Sun Moon Lake in Nantou County Drought has drastically lowered the level of scenic Sun Moon Lake in Nantou County (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Residents of parts of Taichung, Miaoli, Changhua, Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County will have to go without running water for two days per week next month amid a worsening drought, the government decided Wednesday (March 24).

Despite rainfall during the day, the situation in the affected areas hardly improved, leading to the new restrictions valid from April 6, CNA reported. The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) also announced that technology parks and industrial zones in the area would not fall under the measures, as they had already made an effort to reduce water consumption and rely more on recycled water.

For the restrictions in Taichung City and Miaoli County to end, the region would need to see an extra 300 millimeters of rain by the end of May, the MOEA said. Weather forecasters predicted that rainfall within the next two weeks would be lower than average, while reservoirs are already at a low point, some of them with water levels lower than 15 percent of capacity.

The system where water will only be supplied five days a week will affect about one million households in Taichung and 64,000 people in Miaoli, according to the CNA report. Some areas will not receive water on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while in the rest, taps will stay dry on Thursdays and Fridays.

Schools and health institutions threatened by shortages will be allowed to call on the fire services for the necessary water, while swimming pools, saunas, and car washes in the region will still be allowed to operate on the condition they reduce their water consumption, reports said.