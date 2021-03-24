Alexa
Partly sunny weather forecast for Taiwan over coming week

Little rain will bring increased pressure to deal with drought

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/24 20:10
(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Wednesday (March 24) that temperatures will gradually rise across Taiwan in the coming week, while the north coast and the eastern side of the country may have sporadic showers.

As rain is unlikely for the west in the coming week, pressure for Taiwan to take an active approach to its drought will increase, CNA reported.

Noting rains will stop Wednesday night, the meteorologist predicted partly sunny, stable weather and rising temperatures across Taiwan from Thursday to Sunday. During this period, temperatures may be cool during mornings and nights but warm in the days, while northeasterly winds may bring occasional showers to the north coast and the eastern parts of the country.

A weak weather front will move across the sea to the north of Taiwan next Monday (March 29), and chances of rain for the north coast and the northeastern part of the country will increase, Wu said. He added the weather front is likely to have no effect on other parts of the country, where the partly sunny weather will persist.

Stable weather will return across Taiwan next Tuesday, and the mercury will rise again, with daytime highs reaching above 30 degrees Celsius, he said.
