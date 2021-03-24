Taiwan eases restrictions on business travelers from Vietnam, Singapore

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (March 24) announced it will move Vietnam and Singapore onto its list of low-risk countries, meaning business travelers from those nations will only need to undergo five days of quarantine, instead of the standard 14 days.

During his weekly press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that because Vietnam and Singapore have reached Taiwan's criteria to be categorized as low-risk for two consecutive weeks, it has changed their status from medium-risk to low-risk. Since March 1, business travelers who visit Taiwan from low-risk countries or regions are only required to undergo five days of quarantine, while business travelers from medium-risk areas need to quarantine for seven days.

Chen said over the past two weeks, the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases in Vietnam were imported from abroad, while the new local cases were close contacts of those who had been in quarantine. He pointed out that over the same period, Singapore has only reported two local cases.

Taking into consideration the low number of cases and community monitoring mechanisms in the two countries, Chen said the CECC has lowered the status for Vietnam and Singapore from medium-risk to low-risk.

However, Chen said a recent spike in cases in East Timor has been severe, and many cluster infections have been reported outside of the capital of Dili, indicating the virus has proliferated in the country. Therefore, he said East Timor has been removed from the list of medium-risk countries.

Taiwan's list of low-risk and medium-risk countries and regions is as follows:

Low-risk countries/regions:

New Zealand, Macau, Palau, Fiji, Brunei, Laos, Nauru, the Marshall Islands, Bhutan, Australia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Medium-risk countries/regions:

Cambodia, Hong Kong, and Mauritius.

In order to qualify for shortened quarantines, business travelers must meet all four of the following criteria:

The CECC declares the person can enter Taiwan. The length of stay is less than three months. Businesspeople who enter the country for short-term business-related activities (inspecting goods, after-sales service, technical guidance and training, and contract signing) have obtained the relevant documents from a company legally registered in Taiwan. The starting point is a country or region deemed low- to medium-risk in terms of coronavirus infections, and the visitor has no travel history to other countries or regions in the 14 days before boarding the flight to Taiwan.

The CECC said those who meet the above four requirements should prepare relevant supporting documents, schedules, and epidemic prevention plans provided by their company. Business travelers must also take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 within three days of their departure and be prepared to present the certified negative results upon arrival.