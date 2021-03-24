China expected to extend ban on Taiwanese pineapples to cakes

Taiwan's pineapple cakes soon to face ban in China, says opposition lawmaker Taiwan's pineapple cakes soon to face ban in China, says opposition lawmaker (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China is planning to extend its ban on the import of pineapples from Taiwan to include pineapple cakes, an opposition lawmaker said Wednesday (March 24).

The unexpected March 1 ban on the fruit was seen as a politically motivated jab at the island, though Beijing alleged that “harmful creatures” had infested batches of the exotic fruit. Soon relabeled as “Freedom Pineapples,” they were picked up by Taiwanese consumers and exported to countries such as Japan and Australia.

However, China is now planning to ban all Taiwanese pineapple products, including one of Taiwan's most famous delicacies, the pineapple cake, supposedly because of the use of pork fat in their preparation, the China Times reported.

China’s customs services justified the supposedly imminent ban by saying the pork fat might contain residue of the leanness drug ractopamine, after Taiwan allowed the import of such products from the United States last January, said Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安).

The opposition lawmaker said Taiwanese bakeries and logistics companies had told her the ban would come into effect this week. Other pork products, such as sausages, might also be targeted by China, she added.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) emphasized that since Taiwan’s ban on pork with ractopamine residue has been lifted, no such meat products have been brought into the country. Imports should face realistic tests and not be dragged into disputes unfairly, MOEA officials said.