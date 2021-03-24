Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China expected to extend ban on Taiwanese pineapples to cakes

Chinese customs informed bakeries and logistics companies of plan: Lawmaker

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/24 17:41
Taiwan's pineapple cakes soon to face ban in China, says opposition lawmaker 

Taiwan's pineapple cakes soon to face ban in China, says opposition lawmaker  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China is planning to extend its ban on the import of pineapples from Taiwan to include pineapple cakes, an opposition lawmaker said Wednesday (March 24).

The unexpected March 1 ban on the fruit was seen as a politically motivated jab at the island, though Beijing alleged that “harmful creatures” had infested batches of the exotic fruit. Soon relabeled as “Freedom Pineapples,” they were picked up by Taiwanese consumers and exported to countries such as Japan and Australia.

However, China is now planning to ban all Taiwanese pineapple products, including one of Taiwan's most famous delicacies, the pineapple cake, supposedly because of the use of pork fat in their preparation, the China Times reported.

China’s customs services justified the supposedly imminent ban by saying the pork fat might contain residue of the leanness drug ractopamine, after Taiwan allowed the import of such products from the United States last January, said Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安).

The opposition lawmaker said Taiwanese bakeries and logistics companies had told her the ban would come into effect this week. Other pork products, such as sausages, might also be targeted by China, she added.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) emphasized that since Taiwan’s ban on pork with ractopamine residue has been lifted, no such meat products have been brought into the country. Imports should face realistic tests and not be dragged into disputes unfairly, MOEA officials said.　
pineapple cakes
pineapples
pineapple ban
Freedom Pineapples
Ann Kao
ractopamine
pork

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Railways launches pineapple bento boxes after Chinese ban
Taiwan Railways launches pineapple bento boxes after Chinese ban
2021/03/22 15:51
Tsai Ing-wen welcomes help from World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce
Tsai Ing-wen welcomes help from World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce
2021/03/18 18:15
Eastern Taiwan county exports pineapple custard apples to Dubai instead of China
Eastern Taiwan county exports pineapple custard apples to Dubai instead of China
2021/03/17 16:00
Japanese foodie band writes 'Taiwan Pineapple Song'
Japanese foodie band writes 'Taiwan Pineapple Song'
2021/03/16 15:17
Taiwan pineapples qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan pineapples qualify for Tokyo Olympics
2021/03/12 17:57

Updated : 2021-03-24 18:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's 'Salmoners' spawn at Sushiro
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's 'Salmoners' spawn at Sushiro