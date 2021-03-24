Alexa
Facebook launches talent cultivation program for Taiwan university students

US technology conglomerate looks to enhance digital skills of young Taiwanese

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/24 17:06
Facebook launches talent cultivation program for Taiwan university students on March 24.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Facebook has launched a talent cultivation program to help university students in Taiwan increase their digital skills.

On Wednesday (March 24), the U.S. social media giant announced it is introducing a new talent cultivation program to expand the talent pool in the East Asian country. It said the initiative will be carried out in collaboration with 20 Taiwanese universities, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, and the Taiwan Non-store Retailer Association.

Through the program, professors at universities across Taiwan will have access to the Facebook Blueprint Educators Portal, which allows them to integrate social media marketing strategies and the latest digital trends into their curriculum. Online learning resources and sample exams are also provided on the platform.

Yu I-hui (余怡慧), general manager of Facebook's Hong Kong and Taiwan offices, said the company is invested in helping small- and medium-sized corporations in Taiwan achieve successful digital transformation during the coronavirus pandemic. By reinforcing the practical experiences of university students, the country will be able to strengthen its digital competitiveness, she explained.

Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) also said Facebook's talent cultivation program will allow Taiwanese students to jumpstart their careers more easily after graduation. He added that filling the country with digital talents will help it perform better than its global competitors in the current age.

Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin speaks at National Taipei University of Technology on March 24. (CNA photo)
Updated : 2021-03-24 18:00 GMT+08:00

