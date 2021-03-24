Coast Guard detains 13-member Chinese crew fishing illegally in Taiwanese waters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard boarded a Chinese fishing trawler and detained its 13-member crew after it had been found fishing illegally near Keelung, reports said Wednesday (March 24).

The incident occurred near the uninhabited Taiwanese-held islet of Pengjia (彭佳嶼), northeast of Keelung, CNA reported.

Tuesday morning (March 23), the Coast Guard in Keelung received a message that a Chinese ship had entered Taiwanese waters 14 nautical miles northeast of the islet. Five hours later, a Taiwanese Coast Guard vessel recorded footage of a fishing trawler with its name erased illegally using driftnets in the area.

The ship refused to stop for an inspection, but instead tried to escape before the Coast Guard succeeded in boarding it. The 13 crew members had their temperatures taken and were handed surgical masks before the ship was towed to Taiwan’s main island, where it arrived at nine p.m.

The inspection turned up 2,000 kilograms of illegally caught fish, while the fishing gear was confiscated, CNA reported. The ship was identified as the Min Jin Yu 05369, indicating it was based in Jinjiang, a city in the province of Fujian.