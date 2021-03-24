Taiwan national park to reroute treacherous trail

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taroko National Park Headquarters (TNPH) said in a press release on Tuesday (March 23) it’s planning to reroute part of the Mt. Pingfeng trail after four climbing deaths were reported there in five years.

The TNPH said 17 mountaineering accidents, which included people getting lost, sustaining various injuries, and in four cases perishing from cliff falls, have occurred since 2016, with the most recent one being a hiker who fell to his death traversing a dangerous section of the trail.

Even though since 2017 fluorescent directional signage has been added to the trail as well as ladders, rock dowels, ropes for dangerous sections, and widening in some parts, mountaineering accidents have never ceased, according to the TNPH.

To beef up safety, the headquarters is planning to reroute the trail section from the trailhead to the suspension bridge.

Currently, the entrance of the Mt. Pingfeng trail is located at kilometer mark 110.2 of Provincial Highway 8 (Central Cross-Island Highway). The TNPH is taking into account the opinions of mountaineers and changing the trailhead to kilometer mark 111.2 as well as building a new trail along an old road down to the Tacijili River Valley, which will then connect with the suspension bridge.

The new route keeps dangerous cliffs, narrow ridges, and collapsed areas out of the way, the headquarters said.

Mt. Pingfeng, at an elevation of 3,250 meters, is one of Taiwan’s celebrated 100 peaks. The mountain peak is covered with arrow bamboo and pine trees.



(Taroko National Park Headquarters photo)







(Construction and Planning Agency photos)