Trade talks with US to resume this year: Taiwan's foreign minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new round of talks between Taiwan and the United States under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) will likely take place this year, though the exact date has not yet been set, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said Wednesday (March 24).

Taiwan agreed last year to allow the import of American pork with residual amounts of the leanness drug ractopamine beginning Jan. 1, a move widely seen as paving the way for new bilateral trade talks. The last round of TIFA discussions took place in 2016.

The latest interest in the resumption of trade talks follows President Joe Biden's appointment of Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative (USTR), CNA reported.

Responding to questions from lawmakers, Wu said there is a good chance that talks under the TIFA framework will resume this year. Taiwan is making an effort, and the U.S. is aware of the island’s expectations, the foreign minister said.

Progress is likely once all the new USTR staff are in place, Wu said, adding that at present, he is unable to reveal a timetable for the process.