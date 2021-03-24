Taiwan’s Asus says RTX GPUs remain in short supply

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese PC vendor Asus says supplies of RTX 3000 graphics cards remain tight, which could lead to higher prices.

At an investors' event last week, Asus said it predicts component sales, including RTX 3000 graphics cards, will decrease by 5-10 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to Q4 of 2020, according to PC Magazine.

Asus co-CEO SY Hsu (許先越) said the main issue is currently the shortfall in Nvidia GPU shipments due to supply constraints. He added that it is difficult to predict when the shortage will end, per the report.

Part of the reason for the shortage could have to do with upstream supply issues. Hsu said lower-than-expected yields from Nvidia’s manufacturing partner Samsung, which makes GPU chips from the RTX 3000 cards, may explain why supplies are so low.

Asus also hinted that it may increase the price of its graphics cards again sometime during the first half of this year because of the supply shortage. The Taiwanese company announced price increases in January due to rising component and manufacturing costs in addition to the Trump administration’s import tariffs.