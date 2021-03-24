Lantern festival to return to Taiwan after pandemic pause

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Yuejin Lantern Festival is coming back to the southern city of Tainan after being postponed in January due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrated festival, which is now scheduled to run from June 26 to July 18, will transform Yanshui District's Yuejin Harbor Water Park into a photogenic dreamland. Over 50 eye-catching light installations by local and international artists will be featured.

With the theme "Magic Moment," which refers to the golden hour after sunrise and before sunset as well as the moonlit landscape of Yuejin Harbor at night, the artworks will be placed along the defunct harbor to create a magical experience for visitors. Artistic lanterns made by universities and audiovisual light projections by Australian artist Kit Webster are among the pieces to be on display.

In addition, street performers will practice their trade in historic alleys on the weekends, and 10 Taiwanese artists who have participated in previous festivals will share their creative process.

For more information about the 2021 Yuejin Lantern Festival, visit the event's Facebook page.



Artwork by Tainan National University of the Arts (Tainan Tourism Bureau photo)



Yanshui District residents create lanterns for upcoming festival. (Tainan Tourism Bureau photo)