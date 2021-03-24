Alexa
Taiwan reports COVID cases imported from Indonesia, Philippines

Latest cases include Indonesian student, Filipino migrant worker

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/24 14:34
Police officers stand guard during rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta, Indonesia.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (March 24) confirmed two imported COVID-19 infections from Indonesia and the Philippines.

During a press conference, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced two imported infections, raising the country's total to 1,009. The latest cases are an Indonesian student and a Filipino migrant worker.

Each had submitted a negative result of a coronavirus test taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to a quarantine center upon arrival in Taiwan.

Chen said case No. 1,009 is an Indonesian woman in her 20s who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in her home country last November and recovered after receiving medical treatment. On March 9, she came to Taiwan to study.

As her quarantine was set to expire, she underwent a coronavirus test on March 22. She tested positive on March 24 with a Ct value of 39.

Since she is asymptomatic and did not interact with others during her quarantine, the health department has not listed any contacts in her case.

Case No. 1,010 is a Filipino in his 20s who came to Taiwan for work on March 9. As his quarantine was set to expire, he was tested for COVID-19 on March 22.

He was diagnosed on March 24 with a Ct value of 29. Because he is asymptomatic and did not interact with others during his quarantine period, the health department has not listed any contacts.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 185,439 COVID-19 tests, with 183,656 coming back negative. Of the 1,009 confirmed cases, 893 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one was an unresolved case, and one (case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, 10 individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 969 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 30 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.
Updated : 2021-03-24 14:54 GMT+08:00

