Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwanese film festival to open with doc chronicling seige of Hong Kong's PolyU

Postponed one year due to COVID, 12th edition of TIDF to run from April 30 to May 9

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/24 18:21
In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, protestors react as police fire tear gas near Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police gave protestors an ulti...

In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, protestors react as police fire tear gas near Hong Kong Polytechnic University after police gave protestors an ulti... (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A documentary that chronicles the climactic siege of Hong Kong's Polytechnic University (PolyU) during the city's pro-democracy protests will kick off the 12th Taiwan International Documentary Festival next month.

"Inside the Red Brick Wall" follows the desperate plight of over 1,000 protesters, who for nearly two weeks faced off against Hong Kong's police force amid dwindling food supplies after being trapped within the walls of PolyU campus in November 2019.

The 88-minute film was shot by an anonymous group of camerapeople who had previously produced "Occupy the Legislative Council," which featured another dramatic episode of the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement and earned a nomination for "Best Documentary" at the 57th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei.

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMa) called "Inside the Red Brick Wall" an "achievement in political reportage" that captured the "mounting tensions and shifting tactics among the encircled, and the tear gas and riot police brutality that meet attempts to break free."

The biennial film festival was originally scheduled to be held from May 1 to 10 of last year, but it was pushed back a year due to the pandemic.

Founded in 1998 by the Taiwanese Cabinet's Council for Cultural Affairs, TIDF regularly draws over 25,000 people every two years when it's held. In addition to films, it also organizes Q&A sessions, exhibitions, and workshops.

The festival also puts on three contests to select the best documentaries from Taiwan, Asia, and the world. Last month, organizers announced a shortlist of 44 films out of the 2,384 submitted.

The TIDF will run from April 30 to May 9, but organizers have not yet released a schedule of the screenings. Check the festival website or Facebook page for updates.
Taiwan International Documentary Festival
TIDF
film festival
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Polytechnic University
PolyU
Inside the Red Brick Wall

RELATED ARTICLES

Restrictions loosened on foreign NPOs opening offices in Taiwan
Restrictions loosened on foreign NPOs opening offices in Taiwan
2021/03/18 18:11
US names 24 more Chinese, Hong Kong officials to be sanctioned
US names 24 more Chinese, Hong Kong officials to be sanctioned
2021/03/17 17:47
No one in Taiwan will accept 'one country, two systems': Former Taiwan lawmaker
No one in Taiwan will accept 'one country, two systems': Former Taiwan lawmaker
2021/03/15 15:30
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
Former Taiwan president admits 'one country, two systems is dead’
2021/03/12 16:09
China confirms overhaul of Hong Kong politics, squeezing democratic opposition
China confirms overhaul of Hong Kong politics, squeezing democratic opposition
2021/03/11 23:30

Updated : 2021-03-24 19:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's 'Salmoners' spawn at Sushiro
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's 'Salmoners' spawn at Sushiro