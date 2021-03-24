Demolition worker falls 13 floors to his death in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A construction worker on Tuesday (March 23) suffered a fatal fall off the 14th floor of a hotel in Kaohsiung after the excavator he was operating suddenly flipped over.

On Tuesday morning, a 28-year-old man surnamed Hsu (徐) was operating an excavator to carry out demolition work on the 14th floor of the Hotel Kingdom (華王大飯店) on Wufu Fourth Road in Kaohsiung's Yancheng District. Suddenly, the excavator flipped over and ejected Hsu from the cab, sending him plummeting 13 floors until he hit the first-floor atrium, killing him on the spot, reported SET News.

When paramedics arrived at the hotel, they immediately determined Hsu was deceased and that there was no need to rush him to a hospital for emergency treatment. Police then cordoned off the area and personnel from the Kaohsiung Labor Inspection Office began an investigation.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the Labor Inspection Office said the hotel was closed as demolition work was being carried out. That morning, Hsu was attempting to remove a steel beam when the excavator overturned due to "careless operation," reported CNA.

Inspectors said the victim fell from the cab because he had not fastened his seat belt. The office has ordered work to be partially suspended and imposed a fine of NT$60,000 (US$2,100) on the contractor for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act (職業安全衛生法).



Excavator flipped upside down. (Kaohsiung Labor Inspection Office photo)