Taiwan’s TSMC to produce some of Intel’s 2023 CPU chips

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has been tapped by Intel to produce some of the U.S. tech giant’s CPU chips for 2023.

Intel’s new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, announced the outsourcing plans at the company’s “Engineering the Future” event on Tuesday (March 23). While Intel still plans to make a majority of its 2023 products using its own manufacturing technology, the company also plans to offer CPUs made from an unspecified TSMC process node, according to Tom’s Hardware.

In addition to TSMC, Gelsinger said Intel also plans to step up its engagement with other third-party foundries like Taiwan’s United Microelectronic Co. (UMC), Samsung, and GlobalFoundries. These outsourced Intel chips will be used for client and data center markets.

Intel also announced a US$20 billion expansion for its Chandler Ocotillo Campus in Arizona to bolster its manufacturing operations. The company intends to construct two new fabrication facilities on the campus.

Gelsinger also introduced a new branch of the company called Intel Foundry Services, which will be a “standalone foundry business unit” that will manufacture x86, Arm, and RISC-V core chips for clients using Intel’s manufacturing technology. The new foundry unit will be led by Randhir Thakur.

Intel had originally said last year that its newest 7 nm chips would be delayed until 2022, but it now appears they will not be ready for market until 2023. For comparison, TSMC plans to begin volume production of its 3 nm chips in the second half of 2022, while Samsung is also planning to have its 3 nm process ready around the same timeframe.