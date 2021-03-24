Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese

People on priority list will receive AstraZeneca shots regardless of nationality: City mayor

  206
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/03/24 11:14
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said Tuesday (March 23) that foreign residents of the city will have equal access to the coronavirus vaccine as their Taiwanese counterparts.

On Monday (March 22), Taiwan began its COVID-19 vaccination campaign after receiving its first batch of 117,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses from South Korea earlier this month. Healthcare personnel and frontline medical workers were the first to receive the shots, followed by athletes who will participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

People who have a higher risk of being exposed to the coronavirus due to their occupations will be the next to get vaccinated, according to a priority list released by the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC). These include flight crews, drivers of epidemic prevention taxis, and staff at quarantine hotels.

The fourth to seventh priority groups include envoys and athletes who need to travel overseas, civilian and military police, residents of long-term care facilities, and members of the armed forces. These will be followed by high-risk groups in the 19- 64 age bracket, people with rare diseases or severe illnesses, and adults aged 50-64.

Speaking at the annual luncheon co-organized by the city government and European Chamber Of Commerce Taiwan, Ko pointed out that Taipei will distribute its share of AstraZeneca vaccines to residents in the priority order recommended by the CDC. He emphasized that nationality will not play a factor in the distribution and that foreign nationals will have the same eligibility as Taiwanese.

foreign national
foreigners in Taiwan
foreigners living in Taiwan
foreigners
Ko Wen-je
coronavirus vaccine
vaccination
COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca vaccine
priority groups

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan begins vaccinating athletes ahead of Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan begins vaccinating athletes ahead of Tokyo Olympics
2021/03/23 17:41
AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all ages
AstraZeneca: US data shows vaccine effective for all ages
2021/03/22 19:00
Taiwan premier, health minister receive 1st dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
Taiwan premier, health minister receive 1st dose of AstraZeneca vaccine
2021/03/22 10:35
Taiwan government denies AstraZeneca vaccines too close to expiration date
Taiwan government denies AstraZeneca vaccines too close to expiration date
2021/03/20 15:51
AstraZeneca vaccinations resume in Europe after clot scare
AstraZeneca vaccinations resume in Europe after clot scare
2021/03/20 15:00

Updated : 2021-03-24 11:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's 'Salmoners' spawn at Sushiro
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's 'Salmoners' spawn at Sushiro