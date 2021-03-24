Foreigners in Taipei to have same COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Taiwanese

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said Tuesday (March 23) that foreign residents of the city will have equal access to the coronavirus vaccine as their Taiwanese counterparts.

On Monday (March 22), Taiwan began its COVID-19 vaccination campaign after receiving its first batch of 117,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses from South Korea earlier this month. Healthcare personnel and frontline medical workers were the first to receive the shots, followed by athletes who will participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

People who have a higher risk of being exposed to the coronavirus due to their occupations will be the next to get vaccinated, according to a priority list released by the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC). These include flight crews, drivers of epidemic prevention taxis, and staff at quarantine hotels.

The fourth to seventh priority groups include envoys and athletes who need to travel overseas, civilian and military police, residents of long-term care facilities, and members of the armed forces. These will be followed by high-risk groups in the 19- 64 age bracket, people with rare diseases or severe illnesses, and adults aged 50-64.

Speaking at the annual luncheon co-organized by the city government and European Chamber Of Commerce Taiwan, Ko pointed out that Taipei will distribute its share of AstraZeneca vaccines to residents in the priority order recommended by the CDC. He emphasized that nationality will not play a factor in the distribution and that foreign nationals will have the same eligibility as Taiwanese.