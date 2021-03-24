Video shows snow falling on Taiwan's Yushan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's tallest peak, Yushan, this morning (Wednesday, March 24), saw 1 centimeter of snow, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

As a cold air mass continues to impact Taiwan, the CWB reported that at 7:10 a.m., snow began falling on the north face of Yushan. At 8:05 a.m., snow was falling intermittently, with the temperature fluctuating between 0 and 1 degrees Celsius.



(CWB photo)

By 8:40 am, the snow had stopped falling, with 1 cm having accumulated at the CWB weather station on Yushan that morning. According to the bureau, precipitation is continuing to fall, but it is a mixture of sleet and ice pellets.

The CWB predicts that precipitation will continue on the mountain until midday today. After which time, moisture in the air is expected to diminish, lowering the chances of precipitation.



(CWB photo)

According to the CWB, because the temperature is fluctuating between freezing and just above freezing, conditions are not ideal for the formation of the hexagonal structure of snowflakes. It is for this reason that the mountain is seeing a mixture of both snow and ice pellets today.