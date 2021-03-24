Alexa
Rangers DH Khris Davis injures quad running out bunt single

By Associated Press
2021/03/24 08:34
Texas Rangers' Khris Davis waits to bat during spring training baseball practice Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Texas Rangers' Khris Davis throws during spring training baseball practice, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada (10) leaps to catch a catch while Texas Rangers' Khris Davis, right, steals third base as umpire Adam Ham...
Texas Rangers' Khris Davis catches a ball during spring training baseball practice, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel...

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers designated hitter Khris Davis strained his left quadriceps running out a bunt single in a Cactus League game Tuesday and could start the season on the injured list.

Davis pulled up before reaching first base and left the game against the Los Angeles Angels. Texas won 6-4. Manager Chris Woodward said after the game the extent of the injury wasn't known, but the IL was a possibility.

The injury to Davis means the two leading candidates at DH for the Rangers could begin the season on the injured list. Willie Calhoun is dealing with a hamstring injury. Texas opens the season April 1 at Kansas City.

The Rangers acquired Davis from Oakland this offseason in a trade that sent longtime shortstop Elvis Andrus to the Athletics.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-24 10:16 GMT+08:00

