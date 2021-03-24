LaMelo Ball undergoes surgery to repair broken wrist

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, right, is helped up by teammates forward Cody Martin, left, forward Miles Bridges, second from left, and guard Te... Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, right, is helped up by teammates forward Cody Martin, left, forward Miles Bridges, second from left, and guard Terry Rozier after being fouled while shooting late in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ball is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a broken right wrist, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the status of his injury public. He appeared to be hurt after a fall in the Hornets' 125-98 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Hornets say rookie point guard LaMelo Ball underwent successful surgery on his fractured right wrist on Tuesday.

Ball’s wrist will be immobilized and he'll be reevaluated in four weeks, according a release from the team. The Hornets say additional updates will be provided at that time, although a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday that Ball is expected to miss the remainder of the NBA season. The person spoke The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly said when Ball might return.

The surgery was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City by Dr. Michelle Carlson.

The Hornets' regular season concludes May 16.

Ball sustained the injury during Charlotte’s loss to the Clippers on March 20.

The No. 3 overall selection in the NBA draft, Ball was having a strong rookie season averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals per game in 41 contests. Ball ranks first in assists and steals, second in scoring and is tied for second in rebounds among rookies.

Ball earned back-to-back Eastern Conference rookie of the month awards in January and February.

