Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Feds: 4 arrested, accused in Cuban migrant smuggling scheme

By Associated Press
2021/03/24 04:26
Feds: 4 arrested, accused in Cuban migrant smuggling scheme

MIAMI (AP) — Federal agents have arrested four men in a scheme to smuggle migrants from Cuba to the Florida Keys, authorities said.

Alberto Garcia, Manuel Fonseca, Yudier Panaque and Yosniel Fuentes made their first appearance Monday in Key West federal court, the Miami Herald reported. They each face a charge of knowingly and willfully conspiring to encourage and induce aliens to enter the United States.

Agents with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations arrested Garcia, Fonseca and Panaque on Sunday at a marina in Tavernier as they worked to bring in their latest group of migrants, officials said. Fuentes was arrested later after agents executed a search warrant at a house in Homestead, southwest of Miami.

A criminal complaint said Garcia and Fonseca asked someone who really was an undercover agent if they could borrow a boat earlier this month to smuggle people from Cuba into the U.S. Garcia told the agent the boat would be stored at a Key Largo home, which operated as a staging area and a place to hold migrants until their smuggling fees were paid, officials said.

The group charged $10,000 for each migrant brought to the U.S., according to authorities. During the group's most recent trip last week, they picked up 20 people from Pinar Del Rio, Cuba, the agents said.

Online court records didn't list attorneys for Garcia, Fonseca, Panaque and Fuentes.

The arrests come as U.S. Coast Guard officials report an increase in Cuban migrants being intercepted at sea as conditions on the island continue to deteriorate. Crews have stopped 107 Cubans since October, already more than the entire previous fiscal year.

Updated : 2021-03-24 07:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup