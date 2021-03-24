Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/24 04:44
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $3.79 to $57.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell $3.83 to $60.79 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 6 cents to $1.90 a gallon. April heating oil fell 8 cents to $1.75 a gallon. April natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $13 to $1,725.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 54 cents to $25.23 an ounce and May copper fell 6 cents to $4.08 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.75 Japanese yen from 108.80 yen. The euro fell to $1.1853 from $1.1942.

Updated : 2021-03-24 07:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup