Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/24 04:34
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Major indexes closed lower on Wall Street, giving up nearly all of their gains from a day earlier.

Banks took some of the bigger losses as bond yields fell Tuesday, and energy companies fell along with a steep drop in the price of crude oil. Stocks of smaller companies, which have far outpaced the rest of the market this year, fell even more.

The drop in bond yields hurt banks because it means lower interest rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.07 points, or 0.8%, to 3,910.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 308.05 points, or 0.9%, to 32,423.15.

The Nasdaq fell 149.85 points, or 1.1%, to 13,227.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 81.16 points, or 3.6% to 2,185.69.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 2.58 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 204.82 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 12.46 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 101.86 points, or 4.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 154.45 points, or 4.1%.

The Dow is up 1,816.67 points, or 5.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 339.42 points, or 2.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 210.83 points, or 10.7.%.

Updated : 2021-03-24 07:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
Photo of the Day: Taiwan bubble tea calorie count
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
'You left a gift for me to make me strong': Pilot's widow
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Six recent Taiwan receipt lottery jackpots remain unclaimed
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Dutchman tests positive for COVID 28 days after Taiwan quarantine
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup