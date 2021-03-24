Alexa
NHL fines Sharks F Kurtis Gabriel for pregame altercation

By Associated Press
2021/03/24 04:21
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Hockey League has fined San Jose Sharks forward Kurtis Gabriel and coach Bob Boughner after a pregame altercation with the Los Angeles Kings.

Gabriel was fined about $3,000 and Boughner docked $5,000 on Tuesday. The Sharks were also assessed a conditional fine of $25,000, which will be collected if there is any similar inappropriate behavior in the next year.

Gabriel cross-checked Los Angeles defenseman Kurtis MacDermid in the back near center ice during pregame warmups. The two then fought in the first period.

Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said he wants his payers to play hard but to do it “within the context of the game and whistle to whistle.” Wilson said he agrees with the punishment and that the team has addressed it internally.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-24 05:41 GMT+08:00

