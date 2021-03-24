Alexa
Carolina Panthers re-sign OG Miller, add LB Luvu from Jets

By Associated Press
2021/03/24 03:04
Carolina Panthers re-sign OG Miller, add LB Luvu from Jets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have agreed to terms one a one-year contract with starting right guard John Miller and added free agent linebacker/special teams player Frankie Luvu from the New York Jets.

Miller started 14 games last season for the Panthers at right guard and should provide some needed stability on the right side of the offensive line alongside tackle Taylor Moton, who received the franchise tag from Carolina earlier this offseason.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Miller was an unrestricted free agent who tested the market before rejoining the Panthers. He spent his first five seasons with the Bills and Bengals, starting 74 games over that span.

The Panthers earlier this offseason signed free agent offensive linemen Cam Erving from the Cowboys and Pat Elflein from the Jets to compete for spots on the left side of the line. Matt Paradis returns as the team's starting center.

Luvu should provide some depth at linebacker and help on special teams.

The Jets did not tender Luvu as a restricted free agent, allowing him to pursue options with other teams. He played 40 games with four starts over the past three seasons, making 59 tackles and six sacks. He also played 238 special teams snaps in 2020 despite missing three games with a groin injury.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-03-24 05:39 GMT+08:00

