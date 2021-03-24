Alexa
Meryl Streep, Mary-Louise Parker to star in spring plays

By MARK KENNEDY , AP Entertainment Writer, Associated Press
2021/03/24 02:14
Mary-Louise Parker attends the Broadway opening of "After Midnight" on Nov. 3, 2013 in New York, left, and Meryl Streep arrives at the premiere of the...

NEW YORK (AP) — Meryl Streep, Mary-Louise Parker, Audra McDonald, Kevin Klein, Carla Gugino and Keanu Reeves have signed on to perform in a new virtual play series this spring while Broadway is closed.

The series kicks off Thursday with “The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa FastHorse, directed by Leigh Silverman starring Reeves, Bobby Cannavale, Heidi Schreck and Alia Shawkat.

The next show — on April 8 — will feature “Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous” by Pearl Cleage directed by Camille A. Brown and starring Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad.

Also on tap is Lillian Hellman’s “Watch on the Rhine” with Burstyn; Adrienne Kennedy’s “Ohio State Murders” with McDonald; Sarah Ruhl’s “Dear Elizabeth” with Streep and Kline; Paula Vogel’s “The Baltimore Waltz” with Parker; and Wendy Wasserstein's “The Sisters Rosensweig” Kathryn Hahn. Dates have yet to be announced.

Individual tickets start at $10 and all seven plays go for $49. Proceeds from the performances will benefit The Actors Fund. The series is created by Jeffrey Richards with Jacob Soroken Porter and Jim Glaub.

Online: https://www.broadwaysbestshows.com

Updated : 2021-03-24 04:11 GMT+08:00

