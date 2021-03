Miami Open Results

Tuesday At Tennis Center at Crandon Park Miami Purse: $3,343,785 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, def. Mario Vilella Martinez, Spain, 7-5, 6-1.

Thiago Seyboth Wild (2), Brazil, def. Mitchell Krueger, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Liam Broady (15), Britain, def. Federico Gaio (6), Italy, 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-2.

Women's Singles

Qualification

Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, def. Olga Govortsova, Belarus, 6-0, 6-3.

Liudmila Samsonova (23), Russia, def. Varvara Gracheva (6), Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov (14), Spain, def. Kirsten Flipkens (4), Belgium, 6-4, 6-3.

Oceane Dodin (20), France, def. Tamara Zidansek (5), Slovenia, 6-1, 7-5.

Renata Zarazua, Mexico, def. Viktoria Kuzmova (11), Slovakia, 6-3, 1-0, ret.

Women's Singles

Round of 128

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Robin Montgomery, United States, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0.