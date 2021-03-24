Alexa
Bombing in southwestern Pakistan province kills 3, wounds 14

By Associated Press
2021/03/24 00:02
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful roadside bomb exploded Tuesday outside the offices of security forces in southwestern Pakistan on the border with Afghanistan, killing three people and wounding 14, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the town of Chaman. Local police official Jamil Ahmed said rescuers transported the dead and wounded to a nearby hospital.

He provided no further details, saying police were still investigating.

Chaman is the main border town in Baluchistan province. Baluchistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by secessionist groups like the Baluchistan Liberation Front and the Baluchistan Liberation Army, which for decades have staged attacks to press their demands for independence.

The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.

Updated : 2021-03-24 01:10 GMT+08:00

