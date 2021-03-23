Alexa
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/03/23 23:54
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

5. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

6. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

7. Mix and Drink, Ace Games Inc.

8. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Google Maps - Transit & Food, Google LLC

10. Cash App, Square, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

10. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. 911 Emergency Dispatcher, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

4. Deep Clean Inc. 3D, Alictus

5. Disney+, Disney

6. Dodge Master!, Rollic Games

7. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

9. Jelly Dye, Good Job Games

10. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

Updated : 2021-03-24 01:09 GMT+08:00

