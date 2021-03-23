Alexa
Guatemala City airport closed as volcanic ash coats planes

By Associated Press
2021/03/23 22:29
Pacaya volcano blows a cloud of ash, viewed from San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy )

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A shift in wind blew ash from an eruption at the Pacaya volcano over Guatemala City on Tuesday, and authorities closed the airport as ash coated planes and planes parked at the terminal.

The 8,373-foot (2,552 meter) volcano, just 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Guatemala's capital, has been active since early February.

Civil Aviation Director Francis Argueta did not say how long the closure would last.

Tourists frequently hike up to visit Pacaya's peak, but those trips have been temporarily cancelled.

Pacaya has a clear view of the nearby Volcano of Fire, which erupted in 2018, emitting a fast-moving avalanche of super-heated muck that killed at least 110 people and left about 200 missing. Pacaya had an explosive blast in 2010 that killed a reporter and two local people.

Updated : 2021-03-24 01:07 GMT+08:00

