Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Prandelli resigns at Fiorentina citing 'darkness' inside

By Associated Press
2021/03/23 22:00
Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, center, celebrates with coach Cesare Prandelli, second from left, and teammate Nikola Milenkovic after scoring his side's...
Fiorentina's coach Cesare Prandelli shouts instructions to his players during a Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Spezia in Florence's Artem...

Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, center, celebrates with coach Cesare Prandelli, second from left, and teammate Nikola Milenkovic after scoring his side's...

Fiorentina's coach Cesare Prandelli shouts instructions to his players during a Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Spezia in Florence's Artem...

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Cesare Prandelli resigned as Fiorentina coach on Tuesday, saying “darkness” has crept inside of him and affected the way he sees things.

The move comes with Fiorentina in 14th place and seven points clear of the relegation zone.

“With great sadness the club has accepted his decision, acknowledging that the reasons behind this go beyond football,” Fiorentina said in a statement.

Prandelli was hired in November to replace the fired Giuseppe Iachini. It was his second stint at Fiorentina, having also coached the Tuscan club from 2005-10, leading the Viola to the UEFA Cup semifinals and the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Prandelli then coached Italy to the final of the 2012 European Championship and a first-round exit from the 2014 World Cup.

“Over these months, a darkness has grown inside me and changed my way of seeing things,” Prandelli said in a letter posted on Fiorentina’s website. “I came here to give 100% but as soon as I felt that this wasn’t possible anymore, for the good of everyone I’ve decided to step aside.”

Fiorentina lost to AC Milan 3-2 on Sunday.

The highlight of Prandelli’s second stint at Fiorentina was a 3-0 win at nine-time defending Italian champion Juventus in December.

No immediate replacement was named.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-23 23:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia