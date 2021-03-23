Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/03/23 22:00
NHL Glance

All Times EDT

NHL East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 33 21 8 4 46 98 73
Washington 31 20 7 4 44 106 92
Pittsburgh 32 19 11 2 40 100 88
Boston 28 16 8 4 36 77 66
Philadelphia 30 15 11 4 34 94 107
N.Y. Rangers 31 14 13 4 32 94 82
New Jersey 29 11 14 4 26 71 90
Buffalo 30 6 20 4 16 64 106
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 31 23 6 2 48 115 73
Carolina 31 21 7 3 45 104 78
Florida 31 20 7 4 44 105 88
Chicago 32 14 13 5 33 95 106
Columbus 33 13 13 7 33 86 106
Nashville 32 14 17 1 29 77 103
Dallas 28 10 10 8 28 80 75
Detroit 32 10 18 4 24 71 104
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 30 22 7 1 45 100 67
Colorado 30 20 8 2 42 102 66
Minnesota 30 19 10 1 39 89 76
St. Louis 32 16 11 5 37 97 104
Los Angeles 31 13 12 6 32 89 86
Arizona 32 13 14 5 31 78 97
San Jose 30 12 14 4 28 85 104
Anaheim 33 9 18 6 24 72 112
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 32 20 10 2 42 107 83
Edmonton 34 21 13 0 42 116 97
Winnipeg 32 19 11 2 40 104 91
Montreal 31 14 8 9 37 100 87
Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 99 115
Calgary 33 15 15 3 33 88 99
Ottawa 34 11 20 3 25 89 131

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Monday's Games

Carolina 3, Columbus 0

Ottawa 2, Calgary 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 3

N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Minnesota 2, Anaheim 1

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 0

Vegas 5, St. Louis 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 1

San Jose 2, Los Angeles 1

Edmonton at Montreal, ppd

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, ppd

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-23 23:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Taiwanese man horrified to learn new name 'Salmon Dream' is permanent
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
Japan mulling order to deploy military if China attacks Taiwan
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
1 pilot killed after 2 Taiwan F-5E fighter jets collide in mid-air
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Salmon chaos and social media's ills
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Hiker robbed, carjacked, and abandoned in central Taiwan mountains
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Taiwan family loses four members in two fatal road accidents a month apart
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Myanmar garment workers urge global brands to denounce coup
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Migrant worker fined for posting marriage ad in Taiwan
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia
Taiwan ranked happiest country in East Asia