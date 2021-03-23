All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|N.Y. Islanders
|33
|21
|8
|4
|46
|98
|73
|13-1-2
|8-7-2
|8-2-0
|Washington
|31
|20
|7
|4
|44
|106
|92
|10-4-2
|10-3-2
|8-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|32
|19
|11
|2
|40
|100
|88
|12-3-1
|7-8-1
|7-2-1
|Boston
|28
|16
|8
|4
|36
|77
|66
|7-3-1
|9-5-3
|5-3-2
|Philadelphia
|30
|15
|11
|4
|34
|94
|107
|7-5-3
|8-6-1
|3-6-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|31
|14
|13
|4
|32
|94
|82
|7-6-3
|7-7-1
|5-4-1
|New Jersey
|29
|11
|14
|4
|26
|71
|90
|4-11-2
|7-3-2
|4-4-2
|Buffalo
|30
|6
|20
|4
|16
|64
|106
|2-11-2
|4-9-2
|0-9-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Tampa Bay
|31
|23
|6
|2
|48
|115
|73
|13-2-0
|10-4-2
|7-2-1
|Carolina
|31
|21
|7
|3
|45
|104
|78
|10-1-3
|11-6-0
|7-1-2
|Florida
|31
|20
|7
|4
|44
|105
|88
|10-4-3
|10-3-1
|7-3-0
|Chicago
|32
|14
|13
|5
|33
|95
|106
|7-4-2
|7-9-3
|3-6-1
|Columbus
|33
|13
|13
|7
|33
|86
|106
|7-6-5
|6-7-2
|5-3-2
|Nashville
|32
|14
|17
|1
|29
|77
|103
|7-7-0
|7-10-1
|4-5-1
|Dallas
|28
|10
|10
|8
|28
|80
|75
|6-4-6
|4-6-2
|4-2-4
|Detroit
|32
|10
|18
|4
|24
|71
|104
|7-8-3
|3-10-1
|4-5-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Vegas
|30
|22
|7
|1
|45
|100
|67
|13-2-1
|9-5-0
|7-3-0
|Colorado
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|102
|66
|12-4-1
|8-4-1
|8-1-1
|Minnesota
|30
|19
|10
|1
|39
|89
|76
|11-3-0
|8-7-1
|7-3-0
|St. Louis
|32
|16
|11
|5
|37
|97
|104
|4-7-3
|12-4-2
|4-3-3
|Los Angeles
|31
|13
|12
|6
|32
|89
|86
|6-4-4
|7-8-2
|4-4-2
|Arizona
|32
|13
|14
|5
|31
|78
|97
|7-8-3
|6-6-2
|3-5-2
|San Jose
|30
|12
|14
|4
|28
|85
|104
|4-6-2
|8-8-2
|4-4-2
|Anaheim
|33
|9
|18
|6
|24
|72
|112
|5-11-3
|4-7-3
|3-6-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|L10
|Toronto
|32
|20
|10
|2
|42
|107
|83
|11-6-1
|9-4-1
|4-6-0
|Edmonton
|34
|21
|13
|0
|42
|116
|97
|12-8-0
|9-5-0
|7-3-0
|Winnipeg
|32
|19
|11
|2
|40
|104
|91
|10-5-1
|9-6-1
|5-4-1
|Montreal
|31
|14
|8
|9
|37
|100
|87
|6-5-2
|8-3-7
|4-2-4
|Vancouver
|36
|16
|17
|3
|35
|99
|115
|9-8-2
|7-9-1
|7-2-1
|Calgary
|33
|15
|15
|3
|33
|88
|99
|8-5-1
|7-10-2
|5-4-1
|Ottawa
|34
|11
|20
|3
|25
|89
|131
|7-6-3
|4-14-0
|3-5-2
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Carolina 3, Columbus 0
Ottawa 2, Calgary 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 3
N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1, OT
Minnesota 2, Anaheim 1
Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 0
Vegas 5, St. Louis 1
Colorado 5, Arizona 1
San Jose 2, Los Angeles 1
Edmonton at Montreal, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, ppd
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.